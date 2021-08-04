Two men were injured, one critically, in a two vehicle crash in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. at Route 896 and Glasgow Avenue.
New Castle County paramedics say the two men were both trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued by crews from Aetna and Christiana fire companies.
A 21-year old man was removed after about twenty minutes and treated for possible internal injuries.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.
Medics said the second victim, who was approximately 30 years old, was extricated after nearly 45 minutes and was flown to the hospital by Delaware State Police helicopter with possible head and internal injuries.
State troopers are investigating the crash.