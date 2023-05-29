A fire that caused nearly half a million dollars to a house in Sussex County and displaced 10 occupants was caused by a faulty HVAC unit.
The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Monday in the 18000 block of Hickory Lane near state route 113 in the Lincoln area.
The fire started in a sunroom in the ranch-style house, and 10 occupants managed to get out safely before crews from the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company and nearby departments brought the fire under control, but one woman was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus for a medical evaluation.
Damage to the house is estimated at $450,000,00.