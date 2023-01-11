A promotion and badge pinning ceremony was held Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, at The Baby Grand in Wilmington for new Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos and his new inspectors, Matthew Hall and Anthony Bowers.
Campos is a 26-year veteran of the Wilmington Police Department and becomes the 33rd Police Chief in the Department's history.
He's also the first police chief in Wilmington of Latin descent.
Campos was named chief by Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki to replace Robert Tracey who is leaving to become Police Chief in St. Louis, Missouri.
Chief Campos is 50-years old and was in the 84th Wilmington Police Academy in 1996.
He's a graduate of Thomas McKean High School, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington University.