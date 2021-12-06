Bail has been set at more than $6 million for the man accused of murdering three people in a stabbing spree at a townhouse south of Odessa on Friday.
David Grier, 40, was arrested following a police pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 896 south of Summit Bridge on December 3, 2021.
Grier is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
New Castle County police say a 53-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were pronounced dead inside the townhome.
A 61-year-old woman died at Christiana Hospital.
The only survivor of the carnage on Camerton Lane was a 68-year-old man, who was last listed in critical condition.
New Castle County police chief Colonel Joseph Bloch called it a "horrific event."