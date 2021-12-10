Students and staff from Delcastle Technical High School spent Friday, December 10, 2021, delivering cookies they made to healthcare workers at ChristianaCare campuses across the area.
Twelve-thousand cookies to be exact.
Culinary Arts Instructor at Delcastle Gary James said the baking bonanza started Tuesday.
"We used over eight hundred pounds of flour, five hundred pounds of chocolate chips, probably five hundred pounds of margarine, and probably two hundred pounds of eggs," said James who added that baking soda, salt, and vanilla rounded out the recipe.
James said the Bake the Night Away initiative has been ongoing for about twelve years but was disrupted by the pandemic.
This year they wanted to treat doctors and nurses with the sweets.
Melva Lane, a nurse manager from Wilmington Hospital's 4 West surgical unit was thrilled to accept a box on behalf of her crew.
"Nursing staff are always delighted to have treats so we are thankful to the Delcastle high school students for providing us with nourishment," said Lane.
Toni Barber, a junior at Delcastle and one of the seventy students in the culinary arts program, said it's their way of saying thank you.
"They help us, so we can help out a little, and give them a treat," said Barber.