A Baltimore woman is behind bars in Delaware for allegedly robbing a Claymont liquor store at gunpoint back in May.
Lasha Moore pointed a gun at a clerk at Claymont Liquors on Philadelphia Pike and demanded cash May 28th, Delaware State Police said.
The clerk gave Moore some money and she ran off, but her life on the lam ended last Monday, when she was arrested in Anne Arundel County, Maryland and locked up there.
Moore was extradited to Delaware Friday, and is being held at the Baylor Women's Prison on charges including robbery, aggravated menacing and firearm possession by a person prohibited.