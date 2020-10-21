A smoky fire overnight at the M&T bank branch on Main Street in Newark is under investigation.
Firefighters from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder fire company responded to an automatic fire alarm at the site around 3 a.m., on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The first arriving engine reported smoke from the building and the alarm was upgraded bringing additional units to the scene.
It took a while to find the seat of the fire and the situation was declared under control in about an hour.
There were no injuries.