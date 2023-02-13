Bank of America presented a $200,000 check to the Food Bank of Delaware in support of a new Food Bank location being built in Milford.
The funds were raised by the bank through a booster initiative in which the company pledged $50 for each employee who recorded a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, or a flu shot, between September 1st and November 23rd of last year.
The new 67,000 square foot facility will allow the organization to distribute an additional 3.7 million pounds of fresh food, a 114% increase over the current Milford location.
Bank of America's donation follows on the heels of another one the company made last February.
The bank made a $350,000 donation, worth more than 1 million total meals, to the Food Bank of Delaware on behalf of each employee who recorded a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine in early 2022.