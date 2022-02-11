Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said she thought the donation from Bank of America Delaware might be substantial, but even she was stunned by the amount.
Bank of America Delaware on Friday, February 11, 2022, announced a $350,000 donation to the Food Bank of Delaware, the mathematical equivalent of more than one million meals.
Bank of America Delaware President Chip Rossi said the financial institution combined encouraging employees to get COVID boosters, with the company's philanthropy, offering to donate $100 for each employee who recorded the booster shot, in addition to a company contribution.
"As an organization you are privileged to be a part of this community, and with that comes the responsibility to give back," said Rossi.
Kanefsky said the donation is transformative.
"It gives us the opportunity to do more, to look at different ways to get meals to people," said Kanefsky. "This donation enables us to focus on not only the immediate food needs of Delawareans, but also on the long term recovery of vulnerable communities who have been hit hardest by the pandemic."
Kanefsky said that includes job and skills-based training opportunities.
Through this effort, Bank of America has committed $10.6 million to food banks and hunger relief organizations across the country.