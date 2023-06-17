The Bear Wells Fargo was robbed yesterday evening at around 5 p.m. and police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.
According to state troopers, the suspect, a black man around 30 years old, entered the bank right before it was supposed to close, handing an employee a note that read, "Bomb, bomb…walk slow… don’t talk."
The employee placed money in a bag and gave it to the suspect, who then ordered the employee to have the next bank teller give him more money from the 54 year old woman that was depositing her cash.
The suspect began to count down loudly, so the woman fled the bank out of fear for her safety and left her large cash deposit behind on the counter, which the suspect took.
No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is reportedly around 5'8 and average build.
If anyone has any information, please contact police.