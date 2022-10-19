Peter MacArthur joined WDEL in 1999 and serves as Anchor and Host of Delaware's Morning News. During that time, the show has been named Best Newscast by the Delaware Press Association, the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, and in 2009 and 2013, received the Edward R. Murrow national award for Best Newscast. Peter also hosts Del-AWARE, WDEL's newsmagazine show, and Lifestyle, WDEL's weekly public affairs show. Peter holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications/Journalism from the State University of New York College at Buffalo.

