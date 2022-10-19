Bullets flew inside a Wilmington-area bar early Wednesday.
Police say it happened just after midnight at the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Stanton.
An investigation revealed a 26-year-old man from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar.
During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
The victim transported to an area hospital where he was medically treated and released. No other individuals were injured.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 20-25 years-old, 5’3”-5’6” tall, 140 lbs. with a beard.