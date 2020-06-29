Delaware is about to see an influx of 300 new jobs with a new collaboration between Delaware Prosperity Partnership and Barclays US Consumer Bank, the financial institution announced Monday morning.
“The addition of more than 300 new jobs from Barclays is welcome news as we work to bolster our economy from the impact of COVID-19,” said Governor John Carney. “Today’s announcement reaffirms that Delaware remains a great place for any company to put down roots, grow and create jobs. Delaware has a talented and dedicated workforce, an ideal location and quality of life that’s second to none. We stand ready to support businesses looking to grow and to provide good-paying jobs for Delawareans.”
According to Barclays, the positions will become available at its Wilmington headquarters.
The announcement was made during a meeting of the council of Development Finance and included an expansion plan of $6.9 million in capital improvements to redesign the interior of the existing space.
The company will receive $2.5 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund, $1.3 million from a Performance Grant, $1 million in a Training Grant, and a Capital Expenditures Grant of $207,000. There are performance stipulations on the grants and will be paid out over a three-year period.
“We’ve been proud to call Wilmington home for nearly two decades as our U.S.-based consumer business has grown to become a leading credit card issuer and payments company for some of the biggest brands in the country,” said Denny Nealon, president, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “Coupled with the support we’re providing to nonprofit organizations in Delaware through our global $125 million COVID-19 Community Aid Package, our ongoing hiring efforts reflect Barclays’ long-standing commitment to the Wilmington community. We’d like to thank to State of Delaware and City of Wilmington for their continued support and partnership.”
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said he was "appreciative" of Barclays expansion, and said it couldn't have come at a better time.
“This news comes at an ideal time when we all need reasons to celebrate after months of consequences from the pandemic," Purzycki said. "When reviewing its options for expansion, Barclays chose Wilmington because of access to a strong financial services workforce, proximity to major cities and an attractive riverfront setting. Many thanks to the governor and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership for making this wonderful announcement possible.”