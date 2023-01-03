One person is in custody after a more than one hour standoff in the Canby Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023.
Wilmington Police SWAT officers responded to Lakeview Road around 8:30 a.m. for a barricaded subject who may have fired a weapon, and who had reportedly set the house on fire.
Wilmington firefighters were unable to move in until the suspect had been subdued, which happened around 9:30 a.m.
The fire was quickly contained but sent smoke drifting as far away as Lancaster Avenue and Bancroft Parkway.
There were no reports of injuries. It's not yet know what set the incident in motion.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.