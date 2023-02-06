A longtime church pastor in Wilmington who was also actively involved in trying to bring peace to the city has died.
Bishop Aretha Morton was pastor of Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral for more than three decades. She was the first woman to serve as pastor of a Baptist Church in Delaware.
Bishop Morton was the first African American and the first woman to be appointed Wilmington Fire Department Chaplain. Also, she was founding member of the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council and the HOPE Commission.
Bishop Aretha Morton was 85. Her passing drew reaction from across the Delaware community:
Statement released by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.:
“It is with a heavy heart but a grateful spirit that I join thousands of Delawareans in celebrating the life of Bishop Aretha E. Morton. I felt privileged to know Bishop Morton as a mentor, confidante, and friend - and in that, I know I was not alone. Her generous spirit and humble ministry fostered truly remarkable relationships with people of every age, background, and denomination.
“As the first female pastor of a Baptist church and first female and African American chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department, among so many other extraordinary feats, she pioneered the way for Black women in the clergy – an example that will undoubtedly impact generations to come.
“Through life’s greatest triumphs and tribulations - it was Bishop Morton’s counsel and ministry so many of us relied upon. And that ministry was never limited only to the pulpit. Bishop Morton was such an integral part of the fabric of our community. With service as her family’s mission, she led the way and put into practice what she preached. Her work through the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council (IMAC) and the Hope Commission touched thousands of lives and created a brighter future for so many.
“In recounting her own life and ministry in her autobiography - Bishop Morton chose to title the work, ‘Heap See But Few Know.” Bishop Morton was one of the few - she truly knew God. But the blessing of Bishop Morton’s life is, because of her ministry, so many more came to know God’s light and love.
“That legacy is now carried on by her remarkable family and all she inspired - in that same spirit of service. I send my deepest condolences to Bishop Morton’s family, friends, and members of her beloved church, the Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral. We’ll all deeply miss her but as she returns to her maker, let us rejoice in her life.”
Statement released by Senator Chris Coons, D-Del.:
“Annie and I are truly saddened to learn of the passing of Bishop Aretha E. Morton. Bishop Morton was not only an inspiration to her friends, family, and congregation, but she was a valued and trusted community and civic leader in our city and state. Our prayers are with her family — most especially her children — and we hope that they find comfort in knowing that Bishop Morton’s life of service left a permanent positive mark on many, whether through her service, ministry, or wisdom.
“Bishop Morton was a trailblazer who persevered fearlessly in her pursuit of justice, setting forth for others a pathway toward opportunity, shattering barriers and overcoming inequities that discriminated against many throughout the community. Bishop Morton was Delaware’s first female pastor of a Baptist church, Wilmington’s first female African-American to be named Chaplain of the Wilmington Fire Department, a founding member of the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council, and a founding member of the Hope Commission. Her service spanned decades and touched many lives. It is often said that today’s community leaders ‘stand on the shoulders of giants,’ and sadly today our community mourns the loss of a giant who served as a cornerstone for many generations.”