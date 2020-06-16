Three months after baseball came to a grinding halt in Delaware due to COVID-19, Frawley Stadium saw its first competition of the season Monday.
The Delaware Baseball Group's Summer Instructional League spearheaded by Fredericksburg Nationals manger Tripp Keister began play at Frawley, Wilmington University's Wilson Field, and Saint Mark's.
There were a few nods to guidance issued by the state of Delaware on how they would like to see competition.
Most notably, the home plate umpire had to call balls and strikes from midway between the pitcher's mound and second base.
2019 Carolina League Champion Tyler Hill, a DMA-alum who won the title with the Blue Rocks last season, was in Spring Training in Arizona when the decision to halt the season went down.
He just came back after spending the past three months out in Arizona, where until recently COVID-19 hadn't been as bad as the east coast, but said the game still felt normal, mostly.
"After this game, it didn't really change much. You have the lead-off rule [no stealing bases] and the umpire's zone is a little funky, but at the end of the day, it's baseball. Just being able to be out on the field and compete against somebody was great."
Keister was in West Palm Beach, Florida with the Nationals organization, beginning day 1 of spring training when they were told to pack up and head home. He said the idea of forming a league soon followed when it became clear he was going to be home for a while.
"It came to mind when I felt like the state was going to happen. I thought it was going to be June 1, I was really racing for June 1, but the Phase 2 June 15 opening kept us alive, because we could get our feet under us, and figure out how we wanted to do it. The baseball was about how I expected it, a little sloppy, a first time for everything, but we had a good crowd that was excited to watch a baseball game, and the kids were very excited."
The announced crowd of 202 fans saw a game between the generically named Legends and Stars. The hope is to get even more of Delaware's top baseball prospects from recent years into the league, as they wait to see how things work out at the collegiate level.
One of them is recent Dover alum Dominic Velazquez, who will pitch at the University of Delaware when their program resumes. He said he's had to alter his routine due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"I had to take a couple months off from working out where I normally work out, and just did home-based stuff. I was throwing on my own, getting my friends together, while staying as safe as possible."
Friends gathering together had been frowned upon by restrictions put into place by states including Delaware, but Keister said it was a group acting as friends who got them onto the field on Monday.
"First of all, so many people had their hands in this in trying to help. There was a of negativity about us trying to play, but then a lot of people trying to help. The Wilmington Blue Rocks and Delaware Stadium Corporation allowed us to put this on tonight. It's so important for these boys to get out and play again. These kids have sacrificed so much with everything that's gone on over the past three, four months. It was time, it's their time now, and they need to play. It was really gratifying to have them be able to play."
Hill said the extra time away from the game has just grown his passion for baseball even further.
"I think it's just making me love it ever more. You don't want that to happen, but I woke up this morning, and it felt like Christmas, so it was really exciting. It just made me love it even more."
Keister hopes the athletes grow their love of the game, but most importantly, just wanted them to get on the field.
"I want them to be ready for whatever their next situation is, whether it's going to college, being recruited for college in the fall, or going back to school in the fall, when they're able to play. I just want them to get at-bats, get reps, and be ready to play."
Instructional League play continues on Thursday. Their complete schedule has not been publicly announced as they continue to try to attract players.