World Series winning manager of the Philadelphia Phillies Charlie Manuel, along with his sidekick the Phillie Phanatic, was among the Day Two highlights at the Wilmington Flower Market in Rockford Park.
Manuel took the stage for a Q & A session with fans prior to sitting down and signing baseballs, jerseys, and other Phillies memorabilia, for dozens of fans, some who lined up two hours early for the chance to meet and greet the former Phils skipper.
Manuel admitted getting a lot of thanks and praise from Phillies fans for what the team accomplished in 2008.
"I was part of it of course, but at the same time too I can never take an accolade about our team because the players did the playing and it was all about them," said Manuel.