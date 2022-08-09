Josh Stiebel threw a bases-loaded strikeout to end the game as Naamans Little League hung on for a 5-4 win over the Pennsylvania champions to earn a spot in the Mid-Atlantic Championship Game.
Naamans put three runs across in the top of the top of the 6th inning, but starter Tom Swasey had reached his 85-pitch limit, sending Stiebel to the mound in an attempt to close.
A 2-run, 1-out double brought Pennsylvania back within 5-4, but Stiebel was able to get a fly out to right for the second out.
Following an intentional walk, Stiebel was able to strike out the final batter with two straight caught lookings to end the game and earn the clutch save.
Swasey allowed just two runs and five hits in his 5 innings on the mound to pick up the victory.
Naamans jumped ahead 2-0 in the opening frame on a pair of bases loaded walks from Josh Row and Jack Blount.
Pennsylvania tied the game with single runs in the 1st and 3rd innings, and the game remained 2-2 into the decisive 6th inning.
Quinn Mulvena opened the rally with a 1-out single, with Will McClafferty reaching on an error.
A groundout moved the runners into scoring position ahead of leadoff man Peter Hudson, who smashed a home run to left field to put Naamans ahead 5-2.
Delaware would need every one of those runs, as their victory earned them a spot in Friday's Mid-Atlantic Championship Game.
The winner of the Friday 3 p.m. contest will go to the Little League World Series in Williamsport. Naamans will face either Pennsylvania or D.C., who will play in the elimination bracket final Thursday at 1 p.m.
Both that game and the championship are scheduled to be shown on ESPN.
Naamans is bidding to be the third Delaware team to make the Little League World Series, joining the 2003 Naamans and 2013 Newark National squads.