A financial literacy requirement could be added to the high school experience, under a bill in the Delaware General Assembly known as "The Equity and Inclusion in Financial Literacy for All High School Students in Delaware Act."
The course would cover personal budgeting, banking, managing credit and debt, investment, risk assessment and insurance.
According to Representative Jeff Hilovsky, R- Long Neck, Oak Orchard, developing a firm grounding in financial literacy as a teenager could save them from running into trouble as adults, such as having to live paycheck-to-paycheck or not having saved enough for retirement.
“It is startling how many Americans lack an understanding of basic financial principles and the profound impact it has on their lives,” Hilovsky said. He added that during his leadership class volunteer visits to high schools, he has found that students have gaps in their understanding of key financial concepts, but were also hungry to learn.
If House Bill 203 becomes law, high schools would be required to provide a minimum of a half-credit course on financial literacy, effective with the graduating class of the 2028-29 school year.
“As our students progress through school and start planning their future careers, being financially literate will prepare them for a better life,” Hilovsky said. “A solid foundation will help our students avoid pitfalls and open their eyes to possibilities and opportunities they may not have previously considered.”
The bill has some bipartisan support and is pending in the House Education Committee.