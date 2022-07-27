New Castle County Police have charged a 37-year old man in connection with a North Wilmington burglary last fall, following his arrest for trying to video a woman in a bathroom last week.
Victor Sanchez is charged with burglary and offensive touching by county police.
Sanchez was arrested by Wilmington Police on a felony charge of Violation of Privacy Videotape/Film/Photograph Under or Through Clothing for the bathroom incident in an office building in the 100 block of South West Street.
Sanchez was released on bail on July 19, 2022, but re-arrested by county detectives on July 20, 2022.
He's accused of breaking into a house on Brentwood Drive in Carrcroft Crest on October 2, 2021.
A 48-year old woman who was home at the time confronted the suspect who then threw a liquid on her.
Detectives were able to tie forensic evidence from the Carrcroft crime to Sanchez.
He's being held on $21,000 bail.
Police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact either Detective Beinke at (302)395-8116 or via e-mail nicholas.beinke @newcastlede.gov, or Det. Sgt Ron Mullin of the Wilmington Police Department at ron.mullin@cj.state.de.us, or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.