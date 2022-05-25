The United States Coast Guard (USCG) said a barge fire in Delaware Bay was finally extinguished Tuesday night, nearly two days after it started.
The 300-ft. barge, which was carrying household appliances bound for scrap, caught fire early Monday morning, May 23, 2022.
Fireboats from up and down Delaware and New Jersey responded to the scene along with the USCG and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
A marine unit from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) also made its way to the incident.
FDNY officials said Marine 6 flowed about 1 million gallons of water while on scene.
The Coast Guard is using an 87-ft. patrol boat to maintain a 500-yard safety zone around the barge while salvage operations get underway.
They said environmental impacts from the fire have been minimal so far.
Captain Jonathan Theel, Sector Delaware Bay Captain of the Port, singled out Bowers Fire Company Chief Aaron Warren, local fire companies, and DNREC, who initially responded to the scene for what Theel called a "complex and dynamic situation."
"The fire is out due to their dedication and adaptability," said Theel.