A group of people inside a vehicle allegedly shot at a group of people walking along Main Street in Newark Tuesday night.

University of Delaware Police sent an alert Tuesday night that Newark Police are investigating the report of shots fired by a BB gun along Main Street near the Green. They did not specify a time of the gunshots.

UD Police also did not provide any suspect or vehicle description, but said there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Police.

