State Auditor Kathy McGuiness wants to turn everyone into a citizen watchdog, and she's recently debuted the tools to help them become just that.
On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, McGuiness launched the Gray Fox Initiative, a website that will track where American Rescue Plan Act funds go in Delaware, and how they are spent.
"It's statewide tracking on our website specifically for monies that are coming directly and allocated to municipalities, cities, towns, counties, as well as...school districts and agencies that get the money, and how they spend it," McGuiness said. "Many different cities and towns and entities have their way or their software of how they track their spending. This is one portal for the entire state, so every Delawarean can be a fiscal watchdog."
MCGuiness called the ARPA funds an "unprecedented amount of money" and knows people will be interested in how this second windfall, coming off the heels of the CARES Act, will go to improving communities across the First State.
"People ask me, stop me on the street, anywhere I am, 'We're getting all this money, how's it being spent?' That's what they want to know. 'How is this going to positively affect my community? How can I know," she said. "So this is a very simple program."
Joining the program is easy for local government agencies to do, McGuiness said, and only takes a few minutes once a week to fill in their information in the system.
Still, she said not everyone has joined on. So far, the only towns to have accepted a role in the optional tracking endeavor have been:
- Lewes
- Dewey Beach
- Newark
- Wilmington
- Harrington
- Fenwick Island
- Georgetown
- Ocean View
- Rehoboth Beach
- Seaford
- South Bethany
- Slaughter Beach
- Camden
"We want to applaud those who are participating so far, because those elected officials are demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency," McGuiness said. "We're just really excited about this--and so are many people. Delaware's a small state, but we're really a big community. We want to be able to compare and contrast with our neighbors, we want to be able to learn from our neighbors."
For those communities that have not joined the initiative, she said it would be up to the citizens who live there to encourage their officials to join.
"It's really about listening to your constituents because, as we speak about this program, or mention it when we're out talking, I can tell you there's quite a bit of interest from Delawareans of how this money is going to be spent. And if their municipality or unincorporated area in a county is not participating, they're asking me why," McGuiness said. "I suggest, 'Hey, go talk to your elected officials. Tell them you care about how this money is going to be spent.' It's not a heavy lift. It takes a couple of minutes to do it a week...It really makes sense. It could really help our transparency rating nationally, so it just benefits the municipalities and the participants."
The Gray Fox is Delaware's state animal.