A Ukrainian brewery is giving away its trade secrets in the hopes that their worldwide counterparts will take advantage in a way that benefits everyone.
Pravda Brewing has recently had to shift the focus of their efforts, which are traditionally aimed at making a consumable product. First State Brewing Company founder and CEO Paul Hester explained how their priorities have changed in the immediate.
"They obviously stopped brewing operations and started making Molotov cocktails, which is unfortunate, but interesting nonetheless," said Hester. "Then they put out some information to the brewing community over the weekend about open-sourcing their articles. I believe the campaign is called Brew for Ukraine, and it's the Victory Beer Collaboration. The idea is that they're going to share their recipes with the world, and let folks brew their beer under their name, with hope that folks obviously opt to provide some proceeds from that beer back to Ukraine relief efforts, which they're they're coordinating as well."
As a group, Hester said First State Brewing promptly got together and rearranged their production schedule to accommodate adopting one of the recipes, which they began brewing on Monday, March 7, 2022. Pravda shared five of their recipes, all award winners, and provided names and labels for each. Hester said the stars aligned for one beer in particular.
"We chose this one for a couple reasons. One, naturally, because the title of this one was a bit humorous. It was interesting and we thought folks would get a kick out of that," he said. "Generally, the style, we thought, would lend well to the beers that we currently have on top. For example, they have a Belgian Tripel recipe, but we already have a Belgian Tripel on tap, so we didn't want to pull from that. We thought this would be a good one to pursue, and we had the raw materials available to do the beer. So it was kind of a natural fit for us to choose that one."
The beer itself is a dry-hopped golden ale, a strong 8% beer that's pale in color, dry-hopped with German noble hops and a "smidge" of coriander, Hester said. He called it "big," and said they tried to stay as true to the recipe as possible to maintain the integrity of the product being shared.
Since it will take a few weeks before it's ready, Hester said it won't start appearing in their tap room, where it will appear exclusively, until early April. As for the name, in Ukrainian, the beer is called Putin Huilo, the English translation for which can't be printed here.
"We tried Google Translator, and I might be butchering the pronunciation of that, but something along those lines. I think there's some loose interpretation as to what it actually translates to,"Hester said. "We've seen everything from 'eff Putin' to 'Putin's a blank,' but either way, I think the gist of the name's intent is clear."
First State brewing is still working out the kinks for how much they'll be able to donate, with Hester saying they jumped on the idea to participate so quickly they didn't take the time to do the math and see how much it was going to cost them to brew. Whatever their final decision, they'll ultimately be contributing to an effort that, as of March 8, 2022, Pravda Brewing announced had already raised about $3,800,000 Hryvnia, or roughly $126,675 in U.S. dollars.
It's an effort in which Hester said they're happy to participate.
"Outside of just monetary donations, it wasn't really clear to us how we could help as a company. We have an internal slogan as part of our core values, and essentially it's 'be a good human.' At the end of the day, we try to live and breathe by that," Hester said. "When we saw this opportunity, it was a natural fit for us. We make beer. Here's an opportunity to give back to Ukraine from a brewing aspect. That was a great fit for us."