Have you gotten an email or voicemail recently that seemed suspicious?
An expert warns of scammers trying to take advantage of people whose guard may be down during the coronavirus shutdown.
Con artists often use technology to mask where their bogus emails or calls originate, said ChristianaCare Chief Information Security Officer Anahi Santiago.
"If they're coming from outside the country, they will compromise an email account within a particular country and then start to use that one to send their phishing scams, so it's very difficult to tell where they're coming from," said Santiago.
Santiago said some scammers can even spoof legitimate email addresses and websites, including legit-looking links that will download malware when a person clicks on them.
Santiago added it's easy for crooks to access conference calls where you and your co-workers might be discussing sensitive topics.
"So it's really important to make sure that, when you are engaging in these video or audio calls, that you know who's in the room--that you know who's logged in before you start those conversations," said Santiago.
In general, you shouldn't respond to any unsolicited email or phone call, and keep in mind government agencies wanting information from you won't ask for it by phone--they'll send you a "snail mail" letter.