A serious crash with injuries closed southbound Delaware Route 1 near Odessa for about 40 minutes, and slowed traffic for nearly five hours on Friday.
The crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on southbound Route 1 at the Appoquinimink Creek just south of the Route 299 (Odessa/Middletown) interchange.
Traffic was stopped for a medical helicopter, with at least one other ambulance being utilized due to injuries.
At about 3:50, traffic was being allowed to squeeze by on a shoulder, but there was a 4-5 mile backup that continued until just after 8 p.m., when the roadway fully reopened after the investigation.
Route 13 towards Smyrna and Route 299 in Middletown were jammed with detouring traffic.
Police have yet to officially update the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.