Beaches in Lewes, Dewey, and Bethany are closed as tarballs and oil patties continue to wash up on the shore from an oil spill first uncovered more than a week ago.
DNREC warns remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will likely hamper clean-up efforts. The unified command team of more than 100 persons may have to suspend operations and pick them back up over the weekend once the storm has passed.
"We’re not sure how long oily debris will continue to wash up with the tide,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin in a written statement. “Unfortunately, oil can be very persistent in the marine environment, but our environmental professionals are persistent too. They’re out there, working up and down the coastline, getting it out of the sand as much as possible."
So far, 65 tons of oily debris and sand have been removed from Delaware's beaches. The spill now stretches from Bowers Beach to Ocean City, Maryland, after first being identified about 28 miles south of Bowers in Broadkill Beach Monday, October 19, 2020.
“At this point in the response, we're critically examining our resources, looking at the big picture and seeing where the greatest needs lie,” said Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, federal incident commander for the response. “We'll continue to assess the situation, across all impacted coastlines through our on-the-ground experts and through the diligence of our local partners in the affected municipalities.”
Special attention is being paid to South Bethany, where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is planning a beach replenishment project. A DNREC crew of 15 persons was combing that beach for oil patties and tarballs before new sand is pumped onto the beach.
The cause of the oil spill remains under investigation by both DNREC and the Coast Guard with no sources ruled out. It's sent samples of oil to be analyzed by its Marine Safety Laboratory to help determine the source of the spill.
"If a source is identified, the responsible party would be required to reimburse the federal government for the cleanup operation," DNREC said in a statement.
The public is asked to continue reporting any findings of oil patties or oiled wildlife. For reports concerning the Delaware coastline, call DNREC's environmental hotline at 1.800.662.8802. For reports concerning the Maryland coastline, call the Maryland Department of the Environment at 1.866.633.4686.