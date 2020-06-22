The placement of steel beams atop concrete piers straddling Route 1 at the Christiana Mall will result in the overnight closure of that roadway during overnight hours this week.
Beginning Monday, June 22, 2020, both directions of Route 1 will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night through Thursday.
The beams, which began arriving Monday afternoon by tractor trailer, are being used for the widening of the bridge on what is known as Road A between Route 7 and the Fashion Center entrance at the Christiana Mall.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C.R. McLeod said the widening project is meant to improve capacity for the roadway which gets heavily congested when the mall is in full operation.
"Just to continue to make sure we're providing easy ingress and egress to one of the state's busiest commercial areas," said McLeod.
He said the expansion project will also help accommodate increased traffic that would come with any future development projects in and around the mall complex.
Detours will be posted and traffic delays, especially on southbound I-95 at the Route 1 southbound flyover ramp, are to be expected.