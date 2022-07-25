A Bear-area couple was convicted on federal charges of laundering over a million dollars in drug money through 13 real estate properties.
According to federal officials, Omar Morales Colon and his wife Shakira Martinez owned the properties in Delaware and Pennsylvania under the name Zemi Property Management.
They put drug money into different bank accounts that ultimately funded the purchases, and evidence was presented that Colon also used the money to improve the properties, including paying cash to have a bunker put underneath his home.
Colon was arrested in May 2017 after giving his cocaine supplier $382,045 in cash. A subsequent Drug Enforcement Administration investigation found the bunker, which was accessed by a tunnel behind a false fireplace, revealing a marijuana growing operation.
DEA officials said they found over 17 kilograms of cocaine, pounds of marijuana, and nearly $1 million.
Colon was convinced in September 2021 of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Colon faces a mandatory 10 year prison sentence, with a possibility of a life sentence. Martinez could face up to 20 years in prison.