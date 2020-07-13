A New Castle County Grand Jury officially indicted a daycare employee on modified murder charges Monday.
According to Delaware State Police, 20-year-old Dejoynay Ferguson, of New Castle, smothered a 4-month-old infant at the Little People Child Development Center at 3843 Wrangle Hill Road on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Police said an investigation determined Ferguson placed her hands over the mouth and nose of the baby girl, intentionally restricting her breathing until she became unresponsive, then placed in a crib. She informed the owner of the facility 20 minutes later that the child was unresponsive, police said.
Authorities also said an investigation also identified four additional victims, ranging in age from one month to fifteen months of age.
Ferguson was charged on July 13, 2020, with murder by abuse or neglect, replacing the original charged of first-degree murder, and 42 counts of first-degree child abuse against the deceased victim. The charges stem from incidents which range from July 16, 2019, through September 5, 2019 for the original victim.
Additionally, seven counts of first-degree child abuse and three counts of second-degree child abuse were volleyed associated with the newly identified victims.