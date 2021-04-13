A former employee of a Bear-area daycare pleaded guilty to a modified murder charge and eight counts of child abuse, potentially leading to 27 or more years in prison.
According to the Department of Justice, Dejoynay Ferguson, of New Castle, smothered a 4-month-old infant at the Little people Child Development Center at 3843 Wrangle Hill Road (Route 72) on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Delaware State Police said their investigation determined Ferguson covered the mouth and nose of the baby girl, who eventually became unresponsive. Ferguson told the owner of facility about the incident 20 minutes later, according to police.
Further investigating revealed that Ferguson had abused four other children, between one and 15 months of age.
Ferguson’s plea includes an acknowledgement of guilt for the murder, along with the other abuse alleged in the State’s indictment.
The guilty pleas to first-degree murder by abuse, six counts of first degree child abuse, and two counts of second degree child abuse carry a maximum of 27 years to life in prison, according to the DOJ.
Ferguson will be sentenced in Superior Court at a date to be determined.