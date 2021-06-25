A New Castle woman employed at a Bear-area daycare center was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an infant there in September 2019, officials announced Friday.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Dejoynay Ferguson pled guilty in April 2021 to first-degree murder by abuse, six counts of first-degree child abuse, and two counts second-degree child abuse for smothering a 4-month-old Isabella Talton at the Little People Child Development Center on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Ferguson covered the mouth and nose of the baby girl, who eventually became unresponsive, and only informed the facility owner of something wrong with the child 20 minutes later, according to Delaware State Police investigators.
While investigating the case, police discovered Ferguson had abused at least four other children between one and 15 months of age.
"These are the crimes that make us hold our kids tighter," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "This was among the most chilling and emotionally challenging cases that the DOJ has prosecuted in my career. Today we have held the perpetrator of these heinous crimes accountable and closed this chapter of a horrific and senseless tragedy. Dejoynay Ferguson will be in prison for the rest of her life. But I know that the road ahead is still long for the survivors and the victims’ families, who have suffered unfathomable anguish. All of us continue to hold them in our hearts."