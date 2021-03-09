A second-grader from a Bear-area elementary school won a national video contest providing President Joe Biden with the youngster's economic advice.
"COVID-19 has changed the whole world, including the economy," said John Nyabiosi in his Council for Economic Education video submission. "More COVID-19 vaccines, so people go back to school, work, and normal life. Remember, good health equals good economy."
John Nyabiosi won the K-2 category, one of four categories for submissions accepted from nationwide entries. His dad, Peter Nyabiosi, said his son made the video for his social studies class at the Appoquinimink School District's Olive B. Loss Elementary.
"This was an assignment to do give the president some ideas," the elder Nyabiosi said. "It was actually after the president was elected, I think [the lesson was] intertwined with a new president, who is trying to solve issues, and the children were challenged to provide some solutions."
John Nyabiosi said he put it all together in a fairly short time, over the course of two days, with some help from mom.
"I had to practice for like an hour, and then the next day a practice that before I did the video," the younger Nyabiosi said.
"He practiced it within a short period of time, he was able to give his own ideas and just incorporated and then we put a video and then that was it," said Peter Nyabiosi. "Mom [Ruth Barongo] also did a good job at helping him to polish up and be able to present a message that resonates...She did a good job, too."
The Loss Elementary student said it made him feel good to see his work highlighted.
"Very happy," he said. "Yeah, very proud."
His father echoed the sentiment.
"I'm actually so proud of him," Peter Nyabiosi said. "He's a very outgoing young man, and for him to pull this through and be able to provide a message that resonates, it was really an exciting outcome out of it."
He also said the win has set his son's sights high, and kids at school have already given him a new nickname.
"'Mr. President,' and he has been wanting to do that for a long time," he said. "Since he was like four years old, that's all he'd ever say, that he wants to be a president. So, we want to nurture that and hopefully that dream will come true at some point."