A fire at a home in the Bear-area neighborhood of Buckley has left four people displaced.
The State Fire Marshal's office said the fire broke out just after 8:00 p.m. on the unit block of Chandler Circle off of Route 40.
When firefighters arrived, flames were seen at the rear of the house.
Fire crews put out the blaze, and an investigation allegedly showed it began with discarded cigarettes igniting materials on the back deck of the home.
Damage was estimated at $150,000 for the fire which caused no injuries.
The American Red Cross is helping two adults and two children who were displaced.