A Bear-area gas station was robbed at knifepoint Monday night, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, a man entered the Exxon at 261 South DuPont Parkway around 10:10 p.m. on April 20. 2020. and pulled a knife on the employee at the sales counter, demanding money from the drawer.
After receiving an undisclosed amount, the suspect, described as a black male wearing all dark clothing, fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8471 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.