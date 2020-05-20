A Bear-area man has been accused of attempting to break into several Newark houses after an alleged assault on Monday afternoon.
Newark Police said a woman reported she had been punched in the face by Rizzo while in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of South Main Street, despite there being a court order against having contact with the victim.
Police then said they received multiple calls of a male running through backyards on the 200 block of Murray Road, and that the person was attempting to enter houses.
Newark Police said they tracked Rizzo down in a series of bushes at West Park Elementary School, where he was taken into custody.
Murray Road residents said their locked doors kept Murray from entering.
Rizzo was later found to have warrants out from New Castle County, Wilmington, and Middletown Police. He's also wanted on capiases from multiple Delaware courts.
Newark Police charted him with two counts of attempted first degree burglary, offensive touching, and breach of release.
He was found in default of $11,000 secured bail, and turned over to Howard R. Young Prison in Wilmington.