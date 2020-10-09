A Bear-area man who's among 13 people charged with a plan to kidnap Michigan's governor was pardoned by Governor John Carney just last year, according to documents obtained by WDEL.
Barry Croft Jr., 44, was convicted of charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, burglary, theft, and assault.
His pardon was signed by the governor in April of 2019 for charges that dated back to the mid-nineties. The governor's office said the pardon was unopposed by Delaware Department of Justice officials
"The charges brought in Michigan are disturbing and everyone charged in this plot should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is also another warning sign about the growing threat of violence and radicalization in our politics," said governor's spokesman Jon Starkey.
Croft was arrested in Swedesboro, New Jersey, Wednesday, according to the FBI.
The complaint said he and his alleged co-conspirators--all from Michigan--were compiling guns, ammos, and even building explosives in a violent plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
"Through our Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI's Baltimore Division works to aggressively identify, disrupt, and arrest any violent extremist who poses a threat to the communities we serve. We could not have done that in this case without the assistance of our law enforcement partners including the Delaware State Police."
The alleged scheme included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects "believe are violating the US Constitution," including the government of Michigan and Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Six people were charged federally with conspiracy to kidnap, and seven other people, associated with the militia group "Wolverine Watchmen," were charged by the state, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
"The individuals in [state] custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan," Nessel said at a press conference.
The six charged by the federal government are Michigan residents Adam Fox, 37, Ty Garbin, 24, Kaleb Franks, 26, Daniel Harris, 23, Brandon Caserta, 32, and Croft.
The seven people charged by the state are Paul Bellar, 21, Shawn Fix, 38, Eric Molitor, 36, Michael Null, 38, William Null, 38, Pete Musico, 42, Joseph Morrison, 42. They face a variety of firearm and terror charges.
Material from CNN was used in this report.