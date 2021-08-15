A Bear-area man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses after his car rear-ended a state police vehicle on I-95 early Saturday morning.
Twenty-five-year-old Cody Brownlee's car collided with a marked police SUV in the far right lane of Interstate 95 southbound near the Salem Church Road overpass at about 1:35 a.m. on August 14, 2021, almost 30 minutes after troopers had parked behind a car that ran out of gas, police said.
The impact forced the first SUV into a K9 unit that was parked in front of it.
Brownlee and the troopers in the SUV's were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and released, and police K9 "Bolt" was evaluated by a vet and found not to have been hurt.
Brownlee was released on his own recognizance after arraignment on assault and failure to yield counts in addition to the DUI.
The crash, which closed I-95 southbound at Route 273 for about three-and-a-half hours, is being investigated by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction unit, and police say anyone with additional information should call Sgt. Alexander at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.