A Bear man is going to prison for 19-and-a-half years for his conviction as a co-leader in the thwarted plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
A judge described the plot as "twisted" Wednesday and said 47-year-old Barry Croft Junior had a leadership role and got more time that the other alleged co-leader due to being a "more risky individual" with more of an "issue" with law enforcement.
Authorities said the group also had the equipment to carry out the kidnapping using explosives under an interstate overpass near a pedestrian boardwalk near the governor's vacation home in Michigan.
Croft was also found guilty of possessing an improvised explosive device which federal officials say was shrapnel attached to a commercial firework and could have functioned as a hand grenade.
