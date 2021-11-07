A Bear-area man is in prison, charged with gun and drug offenses after he was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn.
Cory Crum made the turn on Churchmans Road near Geoffrey Drive Saturday night, Delaware State Police said.
The trooper who stopped Crum saw what he thought was pot in the car, and a search turned up about 2 and three-quarters grams of the drug, along with a loaded handgun with the serial number scratched off.
Crum, who's prohibited from carrying guns, was arrested and charged with firearms and pot possession along with traffic violations, and is being held at the Howard Young Prison.