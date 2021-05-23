A Bear-area man is behind bars, charged with 30 crimes, including a string of assaults and robberies involving 11 victims, all a week ago Sunday morning in Newark.
They arrested Jasiah Brooks at his home Friday after a search of the home, Newark police said.
Among Brooks' alleged crimes are robberies of two men, an attempt to rob a third, and shooting a fourth man in the hand--police said Brooks' weapon of choice was a BB gun.
Witness interviews and surveillance video led police to Brooks, whose charges include robbery, attempted robbery, felony firearms possession, assault and menacing.
Brooks is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, and his case is still under investigation as police look for additional victims.
Anyone with information about Brooks' alleged offenses can call Det. Keld at 302.366.7100 ext. 3106 or via email at pkeld@newark.de.us. Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Additional methods for providing information to Newark Police can be found on the department's tips page, where reward information may also be available.