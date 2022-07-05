It took 24 seasons for Delaware to have a houseguest on the CBS reality show Big Brother, but a local personal trainer is looking to take home a nice payday after a 12-week stay in front of the cameras.
Bear's Monte Taylor will join 15 contestants in the "BB Motel" starting with a 90-minute premiere Wednesday night on CBS where viewers are being promised an opportunity to vote on something that could affect the game immediately.
The 27-year-old started the "Taylor'd Fit" one-on-one coaching program, after attending Tatnall and the University of Delaware.
94 cameras and 113 microphones will be recording the competitors 24/7, with the final contestant taking home $750,000.
Big Brother will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m., with the live eviction shows being held Thursday at 9 p.m.