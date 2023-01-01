The Shell gas station on Pulaski Highway has had a stolen car drive through its front door on December 28... and the 30th.
The same men, Roy Hayes and Michael Parker, allegedly stole merchandise each time with only one difference: in each of the crimes, they used a different stolen vehicle.
The first alleged burglary, Delaware State Police say that Roy Hayes and Michael Parker drove a stolen 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt through the gas station's front door and stole numerous items in the store.
The second incident happened at the exact same Shell, but this time the duo allegedly drove a stolen 2013 Honda Fit through the front door again, also stealing store merchandise.
Police apprehended the alleged burglars in New Castle while they stood next to the stolen Honda that was used in the second incident.
Each suspect is facing 5 different felony charges and 2 misdemeanors.