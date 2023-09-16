A Bear woman is in some trouble after bringing a loaded handgun to the security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport.
Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the weapon after her carry-on bag was X-rayed Thursday. Local police cited the woman. She also could face a civil penalty of up to $15,000.
The gun was loaded with six bullets.
TSA said this should serve as a reminder that firearms are not permitted at security checkpoints, and that travelers should be aware of firearm possession laws that vary state-by-state.
“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA team here at Philadelphia,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Gerardo Spero said. “As we all know, passengers are not permitted to carry their firearms through our security checkpoints.”