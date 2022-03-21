Delaware State Police arrested a man in connection with a road rage incident following an accident in Bear on Sunday evening.
Troopers responded around 5:30 p.m. on March 20, 2022, to Springfield Boulevard and Fantail Court for the report of an accident.
According to police, 29-year old Brandon Norman got out of his vehicle, used an anti-theft club to break the driver's side window of the other vehicle involved, and started to assault the 38-year-old New Castle man inside.
Norman is alleged to have threatened to kill everyone in the vehicle, which included three girls under the age of 10.
The suspect then fled on foot, but was eventually tracked down at the Governor's Square Shopping Center.
He was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening- 4 counts
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child- 3 counts
- Numerous Traffic Violations
He was released on $26,010 secured bond.