David Long

A Bear man is facing charges following a New Castle County Police investigation into thefts and the stealing of motor vehicles.

Police said they have "cleared" six pending cases. 37-year-old Daniel Long is charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and one count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies.

Police began their investigation in June in Sherwood Park, Meridian Crossing, Lums Pond Estates, and Dunlinden Acres.

Police listed these charges against David Long:

Three felony counts of burglary in the third degree

Two felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle

One felony count of attempted theft of a motor vehicle

Three misdemeanor counts of theft under $1,500

Six misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Howard R Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $16,500 secured bail.

