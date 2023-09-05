A man who was seriously injured in a rush hour crash on Wednesday morning, August 30, 2023, has died.
Delaware State Police said 27-year old Carlos Segundo-Potrero of Bear was driving on the ramp from Route 40 eastbound to Route 1 northbound when his car slid on the wet roadway and into the path of a truck hauling vehicles.
The victim was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics and was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
He died from his injuries on Saturday, September 2nd.
A 32-year old woman, who was a front seat passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries.
The truck driver was not hurt.
The incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.