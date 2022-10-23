A Bear resident is charged with DUI after he allegedly rear-ended a stopped Delaware State Police SUV.
35-year-old Anthony Kungu's car plowed into the back of the marked Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Route 896 southbound and Old Baltimore Pike around 3:30 Sunday morning, while the trooper driving the SUV was stopped for a red light, police said.
The crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit, resulted in the Tahoe being pushed into the middle of the intersection.
Kungu and the trooper were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Kungu was charged with vehicular assault and inattentive driving in addition to the DUI count.