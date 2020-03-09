Bear's Mark McKenzie will get the chance to help the United States reach the Olympics as he was one of 20 selections for the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship.
The men's soccer competition at the Olympics is an Under-23 tournament, and the Phiadelphia Union player was one of six defenders selected.
McKenzie earned his first senior team cap on February 1 in a friendly against Costa Rica in Carson, California, after taking place in the U.S. Men's National Team's annual January camp.
The United States will face Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico in their group stage games beginning on March 20.
The top two finishers in their group will reach the semifinals, which will determine the two teams to advance to Tokyo.
McKenzie was born in the Bronx, and moved to Delaware, where he joined the Philadelphia Union's Academy.
After a season with Wake Forest, he was signed by the Union in January 2018.
He started the season with the Union's affiliate in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, but was called up to the MLS, where he made 18 starts, and was a finalist for the 2018 Rookie of the Year.
His 2019 season was hindered by an early-season concussion, and an appendectomy, but still earned a slot for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, and then was later assigned to the U-23 squad for a training camp, which opened the door for his possible olympic chance this year.
He's stated both of the Philadelphia Union's games this season.