A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country.
Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail- and community-oriented site provided critical information and resources about the virus, vaccinations and more.
"Our community needed a lot of help for everything. They did not have information in Spanish," Leos said. "They don't know where they can go to the hospital, to the doctor."
The page gathered 60,000 followers. It also became a place to promote charity events, raise funds, and to connect people with resources to help them deal with a range of issues: food insecurity, bullying and others.
Leos came to Delaware from Mexico 16 years ago. She is a mother of four, and is now involved with advertising and marketing.
Delaware Tech recognized her Thursday during its Hispanic Heritage Month tribute, which it has been presenting since 2010.
"I'm very honored, very happy," Leos said. "It means a lot to me."