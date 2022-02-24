Antimo DiMeo of Bardea Food and Drink in Wilmington, and Bill Hoffman co-owner of The House of William and Merry in Hockessin, were named semi-finalists for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region by the James Beard Foundation.
Bardea Food and Drink was a Beard semi-finalist in 2019 in the Best New Restaurant category.
WDEL caught up with Hoffman on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, who, despite the first time nomination, was working on dinner prep.
"After cooking here for eleven years it's pretty special to get that recognition, it's pretty awesome," said Hoffman.
He admits though the pandemic almost brought the restaurant to a halt, requiring significant changes in its operation.
"There was a point in the past two years we weren't sure we were still going to be open here," said Hoffman. "This is our home too. What's heavy about our restaurant is not just closing a restaurant, it would be finding a new place to live, a new start, a new beginning to what we're doing. That's not something Merry [wife and chef Merry Catanuto] and I wanted to ever have to deal with."
Hoffman credits the restaurant team and the community for helping keep the site open.
"I have to give everything to my town of Hockessin. They came out every weekend," said Hoffman. "We focused on just cooking Friday and Saturday nights, not trying to do too much.
"I still think about it every day in some ways when I'm cooking," said Hoffman, "how lucky I am to be here. Wake up and continue to get to do what I get to do and its because of this town supporting us, and Delaware in general supporting our restaurant, or else we wouldn't be here. We wouldn't have made it."
They've made it now.
"We've always been proud and passionate about everything we've done here, supporting all the local farms here, supporting local Delaware people," said Hoffman.
"After everything we've been through to have this validation, I'm still kind of absorbing it right now, it's a pretty amazing feeling."